Tue, 21 March 2017 at 3:02 pm

'Mean Girls' Musical Sets World Premiere Dates!

'Mean Girls' Musical Sets World Premiere Dates!

Tina Fey‘s Mean Girls musical has set its world debut at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C.!

The musical will run from October 31 – December 3 at the theater, with Tina writing the book for the musical. Tina‘s husband Jeff Richmond will write the music, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw will direct and choreograph, the AP reports.

The 2004 film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. No word on who will be cast in the stage version of the musical.

