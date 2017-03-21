Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Sandra Bullock is Reportedly in 'Perfect' Relationship With Bryan Randall After 'Really Tough' Split With Jesse James

Sandra Bullock is Reportedly in 'Perfect' Relationship With Bryan Randall After 'Really Tough' Split With Jesse James

Sandra Bullock is happier than ever with her boyfriend Bryan Randall!

The 52-year-old Ocean’s Eight actress has been dating the photographer for almost two years now, and they’re definitely in a good spot, according to E! News.

“Life after Jesse [James] was really tough,” a source reported, referring to Sandra‘s ex-husband. “She was embarrassed by what he did and in ways blamed herself at the time (she knows now it wasn’t her at all). She did consider Jesse a father to [her seven-year-old son] Louis, so that was one of the hardest parts of breaking up. Jesse was there for her through the whole adoption process. She now knows she is much better off and everything happens for a reason.”

“She is an independent mom and also found a great man that loves her and her kids unconditionally,” the insider went on. “Her children are her life and always have been her top priority. She lived just for her child Louis for a while and stayed away from dating to focus on herself and Louis. It took Sandy some time to actually open up to a man, trust and love again.”

Click inside to hear what else the insider had to say…

The source added that Sandra is currently at the “top of her game at work” and “more in love now” than she has ever been.

“Her life is more private as well,” the insider dished. “She has let go of what happened in the past and has moved on to the future. [Sandra and Bryan] are perfect. They have been both working so it was hard for them to see each other as often as they normally do, but while Sandra works Bryan helps out with the kids. He is like the kids’ dad. He is a great guy and makes Sandra really happy.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Bryan Randall, Jesse James, Sandra Bullock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here