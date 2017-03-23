Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus look like they’re definitely dating!

The 48-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress were co-stars in the 2015 movie Sky, and have been a rumored couple for several weeks.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Diane and Norman stopped by a bar in New York City on Tuesday (March 21) and then were seen making out on a street corner.

Earlier in the month, Diane flew to Spain to visit Norman while he was doing some press.

See the photos below…