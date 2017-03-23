Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 10:00 am

Ellen Pompeo on Her Five-Month-Old Son Eli: 'He Is the Sweetest Thing Ever'

Ellen Pompeo on Her Five-Month-Old Son Eli: 'He Is the Sweetest Thing Ever'

Ellen Pompeo makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The Grey’s Anatomy star spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about her new baby boy Eli, who is five months old.

“He is the sweetest thing ever…so adorable,” Ellen said. “I have the most fantastic baby nurse. Jackie. She helps me…I’d be nowhere without her because I work long days. And I need help caring for him and she’s got my back and his.”

Ellen also spoke about her very full family – she has three kids, four dogs, four chickens, a fish, and a husband!
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
