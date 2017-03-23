Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron No Longer Speak to Each Other

Let’s face it, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron are original couples goals.

So when Vanessa just confessed that the two don’t speak to each other any more, it stung a little.

Not that we expected the couple — who met on the set of High School Musical in 2005 and dated for four years — to stay besties forever.

But we did hold out hope there might still be a little nostalgia between the two.

Nope!

Speaking with Access Hollywood Live, the 28-year-old Powerless star admitted that she has “completely lost contact” with Zac.

Which is probably for the best, since V has been happily dating Austin Butler for the past six years.