Thu, 23 March 2017 at 7:11 pm

Zayn Malik: 'Still Got Time' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Zayn Malik: 'Still Got Time' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Zayn Malik has officially released his new single “Still Got Time” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and you can listen to it here!

The song is the first single from Zayn‘s upcoming second studio album, which he just announced will be released this summer.

Zayn‘s first album Mind of Mine was released almost exactly a year ago and he became the first male U.K. solo artist to debut at number one with their first album on both the U.S. Billboard Top 200 chart and the Official U.K. Albums chart.

Download “Still Got Time” now on iTunes and stream the lyric video below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new song…

