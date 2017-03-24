Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 4:37 pm

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

President Trump is delaying a vote on the American Health Care Act, the bill that the Republicans proposed in an effort to repeal Obamacare.

The GOP realized that they did not have enough votes to pass the bill and this puts a major setback for Trump‘s plans to take down Obamacare.

“We came really close today but we came up short,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said after the decision was announced. “This is a disappointing day for us.”

“We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future,” Ryan added.

Celebs are excited by the development and lots of them have taken to Twitter to express their joy over the news. Read a bunch of tweets below.

Click inside to read more tweets about the health care bill…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Politics

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here