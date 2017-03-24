Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

President Trump is delaying a vote on the American Health Care Act, the bill that the Republicans proposed in an effort to repeal Obamacare.

The GOP realized that they did not have enough votes to pass the bill and this puts a major setback for Trump‘s plans to take down Obamacare.

“We came really close today but we came up short,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said after the decision was announced. “This is a disappointing day for us.”

“We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future,” Ryan added.

Celebs are excited by the development and lots of them have taken to Twitter to express their joy over the news. Read a bunch of tweets below.

Thank you to those house republicans who were brave enough to know that party line isn't an excuse for bad legislation for all Americans. — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 24, 2017 Keep calling/tweeting/faxing/writing! IT'S WORKING #resist https://t.co/tRoJQMPRH7 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 24, 2017 Congratulations to the #Resistance for win on Health Care. Decency won, driven by you! Humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with you! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 24, 2017

