Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP
President Trump is delaying a vote on the American Health Care Act, the bill that the Republicans proposed in an effort to repeal Obamacare.
The GOP realized that they did not have enough votes to pass the bill and this puts a major setback for Trump‘s plans to take down Obamacare.
“We came really close today but we came up short,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said after the decision was announced. “This is a disappointing day for us.”
“We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future,” Ryan added.
Celebs are excited by the development and lots of them have taken to Twitter to express their joy over the news. Read a bunch of tweets below.
Thank you to those house republicans who were brave enough to know that party line isn't an excuse for bad legislation for all Americans.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) March 24, 2017
Keep calling/tweeting/faxing/writing! IT'S WORKING #resist https://t.co/tRoJQMPRH7
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 24, 2017
Congratulations to the #Resistance for win on Health Care. Decency won, driven by you! Humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with you!
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 24, 2017
THIS IS EVERYTHING🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/K3otgT1HA3
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 24, 2017
Did Trump learn how to make deals at Trump university
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 24, 2017
Hey @BarackObama: that bottle of celebratory champagne you've been icing since 2010? Go open it.
— Chris Lowell (@mrchrislowell) March 24, 2017
We did it!! “GOP health care bill withdrawn, House in recess”https://t.co/WbL4kglGLj
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2017
Many more battles to come. This is good but it's just the start. Dig in.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 24, 2017
Nice job, team! @GOP Health Care Bill pulled because they didn't have the votes because people called and spoke up 🇺🇸
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 24, 2017
THIS is even better news. #trumpcare https://t.co/XgJuPcGKae
— Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) March 24, 2017
@BarackObama is laughing his ass off right now. Pissing himself.
— Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) March 24, 2017
Historically unpopular, despised president, under cloud of scandal and suspicion, fails to strongarm passage of unpopular bill.
— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 24, 2017