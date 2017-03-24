Leah Remini Will Reunite with Kevin James on 'Kevin Can Wait'

Leah Remini will be reuniting with her former The King of Queens co-star Kevin James on the upcoming two-part season finale of his new CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait.

In the two-part finale, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

The two-part finale will air on Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 at 8/7c.

The King of Queens ended in 2007 after nine seasons on the air.