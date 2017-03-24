Leah Remini Will Reunite with Kevin James on 'Kevin Can Wait'

Top Stories
Leah Remini will be reuniting with her former The King of Queens co-star Kevin James on the upcoming two-part season finale of his new CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait.

In the two-part finale, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

The two-part finale will air on Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8 at 8/7c.

The King of Queens ended in 2007 after nine seasons on the air.
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
