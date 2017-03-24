Tom Hardy Films 'Peaky Blinders' Season 4 on the Beach!
Tom Hardy hits the beach to film scenes for the upcoming fourth season of Peaky Blinders on Friday (March 24) near Southport in Liverpool, England.
The 39-year-old actor was joined on set by the show’s star Cillian Murphy and they hung out together in between takes for their scene.
Tom appeared in the full second season of the British series and he was a guest star for the third season. We can’t wait to see the upcoming fourth season, which will also include Oscar winner Adrien Brody.
