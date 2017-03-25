Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 10:56 pm

Exes Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Reunite at 'Gifted' Press Event

Exes Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Reunite at 'Gifted' Press Event

Chris Evans attends a photo call for his upcoming film Gifted on Thursday (March 23) at the Four Season in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actor was joined at the press event by his co-star and former girlfriend Jenny Slate – who looked pretty in a pale pink dress.

Chris and Jenny split back in February after dating for less than a year.

Jenny recently opened up about their split where she said that she was worried that she wasn’t his type while fearing that their relationship was “an experiment.”

Gifted is set to hit theaters April 12.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
