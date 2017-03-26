Top Stories
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 2:20 pm

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed

Samira Wiley and new wife Lauren Morelli look gorgeous in custom Christian Siriano gowns in their wedding photo for Martha Stewart Weddings.

The 29-year-old Orange is the New Black actress and writer got married in a intimate ceremony on Saturday afternoon (March 25) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Samira‘s parents officiated the outdoor ceremony with a recession set to Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds made their big grand entrance at the reception to Justin Bieber‘s “Baby.”

For more on Samira and Lauren, visit MarthaStewartWeddings.com.

Bigger wedding photo below…
Photos: Jose Villa / Martha Stewart Weddings
Posted to: Lauren Morelli, Samira Wiley, Wedding

  • Sarri

    That’s a lovely wedding dress.

  • persononhere

    i guess the one in pants is the dude, the dress on the woman is quite pretty

  • Lili

    The dress is my dream wedding dress ! Samira looks beautiful !!!

