Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Samira Wiley and new wife Lauren Morelli look gorgeous in custom Christian Siriano gowns in their wedding photo for Martha Stewart Weddings.

The 29-year-old Orange is the New Black actress and writer got married in a intimate ceremony on Saturday afternoon (March 25) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Samira‘s parents officiated the outdoor ceremony with a recession set to Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds made their big grand entrance at the reception to Justin Bieber‘s “Baby.”

