Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:30 am

Cuba Gooding Jr. Seemingly Lifts Sarah Paulson's Dress at 'AHS' PaleyFest Panel

Cuba Gooding Jr. Seemingly Lifts Sarah Paulson's Dress at 'AHS' PaleyFest Panel

It appears as if Cuba Gooding Jr. lifted Sarah Paulson‘s dress on stage during the American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare PaleyFest panel.

In the photo, Sarah appears to be laughing hysterically while Cuba looks like he’s lifting up her dress a bit. The event took place on Sunday (March 26) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the panel were Kathy Bates, Denis O’Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and more, who spoke about the season of the show.

During the panel, Sarah was asked which of her AHS characters she’d like to see come back.

“Probably [Coven's] Cordelia. We only got to see her just getting her powers. I just would like to know… if the power might have been something that kind of changed her,” Sarah said.

See all the photos of the panel here…
Photos: Getty, Instar
Posted to: Adina Porter, American Horror Story, Cheyenne Jackson, Cuba Gooding Jr, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson

