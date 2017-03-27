Top Stories
Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Samira Wiley &amp; Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:08 am

Kim Kardashian Wants Third Baby - Watch New 'KUWTK' Promo!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were (and could still be) reportedly trying for a third baby while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A promo for next week’s episode revealed the big news.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kim is heard saying in the new promo.

“I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kim added.

Kim‘s difficult pregnancies were documented on past KUWTK episodes, and she did have complications from her past pregnancies.

“I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger,” Kris Jenner can be heard saying in the clip.

Click inside to watch the promo…
