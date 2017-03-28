Emmy Rossum Comments After $150,000 in Jewels Stolen in House Robbery

Emmy Rossum‘s home was robbed in the Los Angeles area last week, and the targets were two safes in her home.

TMZ reports that a housekeeping arrived in the house and the power was off and a glass pane on one of Emmy‘s back doors was broken. $150,000 in antique jewelry was stolen from both safes. The combinations to the safes were apparently written down next to them.

The thieves apparently cut the power to make the alarm system inactive.

“Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication,” Emmy wrote after news broke of her robbery.

A slew of Hollywood robberies have been taking place – celebs including Kendall Jenner, Nick Young, and more have been hit in recent months.