Top Stories
Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West &amp; 'American Idol' Rumors

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 2:21 pm

Emmy Rossum Comments After $150,000 in Jewels Stolen in House Robbery

Emmy Rossum Comments After $150,000 in Jewels Stolen in House Robbery

Emmy Rossum‘s home was robbed in the Los Angeles area last week, and the targets were two safes in her home.

TMZ reports that a housekeeping arrived in the house and the power was off and a glass pane on one of Emmy‘s back doors was broken. $150,000 in antique jewelry was stolen from both safes. The combinations to the safes were apparently written down next to them.

The thieves apparently cut the power to make the alarm system inactive.

“Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication,” Emmy wrote after news broke of her robbery.

A slew of Hollywood robberies have been taking place – celebs including Kendall Jenner, Nick Young, and more have been hit in recent months.
Just Jared on Facebook
emmy rossum robbed 01
emmy rossum robbed 02
emmy rossum robbed 03
emmy rossum robbed 04
emmy rossum robbed 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emmy Rossum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is not headed to an American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Liam Payne had a sweet message for his fans after the birth of his son - Gossip Cop
  • Paris Jackson is growing out her armpit hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi had another hometown date! - Wetpaint
  • Benedict Cumberbatch just welcomed his second son! - Lainey Gossip
  • Cash Cab is getting a reboot! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ka

    Wow. It had to have been someone she knows. How else would someone know about the safes and the combos near them? That was dumb. I hope they catch them.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here