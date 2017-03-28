George Clooney Says Pregnant Wife Amal Is Doing 'Amazing'
George Clooney is joined by his Suburbicon cast members Matt Damon and Julianne Moore during an appearance at 2017 CinemaCon on Tuesday (March 28) in Las Vegas.
The 55-year-old filmmaker is directing, writing, and producing the upcoming movie and the trio presented it to movie theater owners during the event.
George opened up about expecting a baby with wife Amal while on the red carpet.
“She is doing really great. She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff,” George told Extra. When asked if he’s ready to become a father he said, “I know swaddling… I know what I’m in for.”
