Top Stories
Derek Hough &amp; Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 6:06 pm

Karmin Singer Amy Noonan Goes Solo, Announces New Qveen Herby Project

Karmin Singer Amy Noonan Goes Solo, Announces New Qveen Herby Project

Karmin singer Amy Noonan is going solo!

The songstress, who is married to her Karmin bandmate Nick Noonan, just launched a new musical project under the name Qveen Herby.

While Amy has been going by the moniker on social media for some time, she just revealed that she will be releasing her first EP this week.

“It’s gonna be a good summer, @qveenherby EP 1 drops Friday,” she tweeted from Karmin‘s account.

It looks like this might be more than a side project, as much of Karmin‘s social media has been changed its name to Qveen Herby.

Karmin‘s other half Nick will still be in the picture too, as he reportedly produced the new EP.

Check out a snippet of Qveen Herby‘s music below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Amy Heidemann, Karmin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out why Tyler Hoechlin is suing his former landlord - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's mom speaks out after Manchester attack - Just Jared Jr
  • 14 bombshells that Kim Kardashian revealed on WWHL - Wetpaint
  • Thousands pay tribute to JFK on his 100th birthday - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Here's how Robert Pattinson almost got fired from Twilight - Gossip Cop