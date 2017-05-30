Karmin Singer Amy Noonan Goes Solo, Announces New Qveen Herby Project

Karmin singer Amy Noonan is going solo!

The songstress, who is married to her Karmin bandmate Nick Noonan, just launched a new musical project under the name Qveen Herby.

While Amy has been going by the moniker on social media for some time, she just revealed that she will be releasing her first EP this week.

“It’s gonna be a good summer, @qveenherby EP 1 drops Friday,” she tweeted from Karmin‘s account.

It looks like this might be more than a side project, as much of Karmin‘s social media has been changed its name to Qveen Herby.

Karmin‘s other half Nick will still be in the picture too, as he reportedly produced the new EP.

Check out a snippet of Qveen Herby‘s music below…