Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up to Promote 'The Americans' in LA

Keri Russell holds on close to longtime boyfriend Matthew Rhys as they attend FX’s For Your Consideration event for their show The Americans on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress looked chic in a trench coat draped over a leather skirt while her co-star looked handsome in a navy suit.

Joining Keri and Matthew at the event included their co-stars Holly Taylor and Margo Martindale.

The sixth and final season of The Americans is set to air in early 2018.

