Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up to Promote 'The Americans' in LA

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up to Promote 'The Americans' in LA

Keri Russell holds on close to longtime boyfriend Matthew Rhys as they attend FX’s For Your Consideration event for their show The Americans on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress looked chic in a trench coat draped over a leather skirt while her co-star looked handsome in a navy suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keri Russell

Joining Keri and Matthew at the event included their co-stars Holly Taylor and Margo Martindale.

The sixth and final season of The Americans is set to air in early 2018.

10+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la01
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la02
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la03
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la04
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la05
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la06
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la07
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la08
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la09
kerri russell matthew rhys couple up to promote the americans in la10

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Holly Taylor, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop