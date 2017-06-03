Heather Morris & Son Owen Indulge on National Donut Day!

Heather Morris and her son Owen celebrate National Donut Day with Care Bears and California Donuts on Friday (June 2) in Los Angeles.

Both the Care Bears brand and California Donuts are celebrating their 35th anniversaries this year and they just launched a partnership.

California Donuts will offer limited-edition Care Bears-decorated donuts at their flagship Los Angeles location until September 9.

It looks like Owen really enjoyed his Care Bears donut!

"Cutest. Donut. Ever! Obsessed with these @CareBears Donuts for #NationalDonutDay this Friday," Heather posted on Instagram with the below photos.