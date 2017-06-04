Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Rock Jerseys at Stanley Cup Finals

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got their hockey fix in today!

The 49-year-old actress and the country singer, also 49, were spotted wearing custom jerseys at game three of the Stanley Cup Finals – Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (June 3) Nashville, Tenn.

They cheered on their Predators alongside other excited fans as the team scored multiple goals and won the game with a final score of 5-1. The Penguins currently lead the series 2-1.

“GOOOO PREDS !!!!! – KU #PredsPride #StandWithUs #Smashville,” Keith captioned the Instagram photo below.

Nicole spent the earlier part of her day at the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J., after flying back from Sydney, Australia, earlier this week, where she was likely filming for her upcoming movie Aquaman.

ICYMI, Nicole recently revealed the reason that she and Keith never text each other.

