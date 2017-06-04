Stranger Things' Joe Keery Hangs With Maika Monroe After Wrapping Up Season 2

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe take her dog for a walk at The Grove on Saturday (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The Stranger Things‘ actor and Maika, who will be in the upcoming film Shotgun together, look like they stepped straight out of the hit Netflix show with their 80′s style looks.

Shotgun follows Elliot (Jeremy Allen White) and Mia (Monroe) as they develop a fast relationship after one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness.

The week before, Joe wrapped up filming the second season of Stranger Things. The new episodes will be hitting Netflix this October and we cannot wait!