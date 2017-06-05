Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 12:34 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Tobey Maguire's Daughter with His Best Buddies!

Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Tobey Maguire's Daughter with His Best Buddies!

Leonardo DiCaprio is a supportive friend and he stepped out to watch his best friend Tobey Maguire‘s daughter in a performance this weekend!

Tobey‘s daughter was reportedly in a performance of Beauty and the Beast this weekend and Leo showed up to watch the show on Sunday (June 4) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Leo and Tobey‘s friends Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas were there as well!

Last week, Leo spoke out against President Trump‘s decision for the United States to exit the Paris Agreement. He has always been outspoken on the issue of climate change and was even in attendance at the signing of the Paris Agreement one year ago.
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio hangs out with buddies 01
leonardo dicaprio hangs out with buddies 02
leonardo dicaprio hangs out with buddies 03
leonardo dicaprio hangs out with buddies 04
leonardo dicaprio hangs out with buddies 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kevin Connolly, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lukas Haas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop
  • Zzzzzz

    Hi ladies! So cool that he attended the play to show support for Ruby! I’m sure Jen and Tobey appreciated it!

    re his ass – definitely flat!
    http://leonardo-dicaprio.net/photos/displayimage.php?pid=27040&fullsize=1
    http://www.justjared.com/photo-gallery/3909382/leonardo-dicaprio-hangs-out-with-buddies-03/

    I rest my case! LOL!!!

  • Fangirl

    Lol, yeah. 😂 But I think its well-proportioned with his body.

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! Huh! You mean a little belly and no ass?! – lol!!

  • also…

    You are really not happy with his tiny butt. I think it’s fine. He would look weird with a bigger butt especially with those skinny legs. I’m gonna defend his perfect little ass!!!! 😜

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! what can I say – I like a guy with a bit if a butt!!! He has no cheeks – lol! Some lunges and squats would fix that!!

  • leoandtheblondes

    🤣 He does have a little booty. I noticed that during his little Coachella wiggle in 2014. But it’s all good. Men with junk in the trunk look a little funny to me.

  • Tara✨

    Lukas slaps this flat ass every day, every night…all the time!👐🏼🍑👨‍❤️‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👯‍♂️

  • Tara✨

    Flat ass means he is passive in sex.