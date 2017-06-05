Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Tobey Maguire's Daughter with His Best Buddies!

Leonardo DiCaprio is a supportive friend and he stepped out to watch his best friend Tobey Maguire‘s daughter in a performance this weekend!

Tobey‘s daughter was reportedly in a performance of Beauty and the Beast this weekend and Leo showed up to watch the show on Sunday (June 4) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Leo and Tobey‘s friends Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas were there as well!

Last week, Leo spoke out against President Trump‘s decision for the United States to exit the Paris Agreement. He has always been outspoken on the issue of climate change and was even in attendance at the signing of the Paris Agreement one year ago.