Ryan Reynolds & Tom Holland Joke About Getting Brazilian Waxes on Twitter!

Deadpool and Spider-Man are taking their bromance to Twitter!

The actors – Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland – had a funny exchange of tweets today as they joked about preparing for their upcoming superhero sequels.

It all started when Tom tweeted that he was thinking about getting a buzz cut for the new Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

Ryan responded to Tom‘s tweet with, “I’m going with the full Brazilian wax. Not gonna let fear run my life.”

Tom then joked back saying, “I had that done yesterday. So smooth…”

Check out their tweets!

Click inside to read more tweets from the actors…
Photos: Getty
