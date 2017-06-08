Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hold Hands for Casual Afternoon Outing

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell walk hand in hand while spending the afternoon together on Thursday (June 8) in Silver Lake, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was also joined by her longtime BFF CJ Romero, who is currently sporting pink hair.

While Kristen has been in a relationship with Stella for many months, she is still friendly with exes. Earlier in the week she was seen spending time at former girlfriend Alicia Cargile‘s apartment.

