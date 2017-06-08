Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 6:40 pm

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hold Hands for Casual Afternoon Outing

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hold Hands for Casual Afternoon Outing

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell walk hand in hand while spending the afternoon together on Thursday (June 8) in Silver Lake, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was also joined by her longtime BFF CJ Romero, who is currently sporting pink hair.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

While Kristen has been in a relationship with Stella for many months, she is still friendly with exes. Earlier in the week she was seen spending time at former girlfriend Alicia Cargile‘s apartment.

30+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart hanging out with her girlfriend and best friend…

