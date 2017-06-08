Maya Rudolph & Fred Armisen Star in Kenzo's New Film 'Cabiria, Charity, Chastity'

Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen have teamed up with to star in a very out of this world new film!

Cabiria, Charity, Chastity was written and directed by Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne and is produced by fashion brand KENZO.

The film follows Chastity (Maya), on a surreal journey through a parallel plane, as she discovers that in order to face her future, she must first reconcile her Vaudevillian past.

Joining Maya and Fred in the film are Greta Lee, James Ransone, Matt Lucas, Macaulay Culkin, Waris Ahluwalia, and Leslie Odom Jr.



Cabiria, Charity, Chastity will be released on Kenzo‘s website in September.

Check out the posters for the film in the gallery below!