Sia, Zoe Saldana, & Julianne Moore Team Up to Raise Awareness for HIV - Watch Now

Sia has teamed up with Hollywood powerhouses Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore to release her new song “Free Me.”

The 41-year-old singer released the emotional song in support of the #endHIV Campaign in collaboration with the Abzyme Research Foundation.



Julianne narrates the video as Zoe plays an expecting mother who finds out “HIV is taking hold in her body, attacking her immune system. And, if left untreated, will be passed on to the baby growing inside her.”

While Sia sings in the background, Zoe displays her emotions in a powerful interpretive dance.

Sia‘s “Free Me” single will be released tomorrow with all proceeds going to the #endHIV Campaign.

Watch the music video below.



Sia – Free Me (starring Zoe Saldana & narrated by Julianne Moore)