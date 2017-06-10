Katy Perry Breaks Down During Therapy Session on Live Stream

Katy Perry is currently in the middle of a live-stream event in which her fans can watch her every move throughout the weekend and she got incredibly real during a therapy session shown on camera.

The 32-year-old Witness singer spoke with Viceland’s “The Therapist,” Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, on Friday night (June 9) about everything from her love life to suicidal thoughts she one had.

“I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low or that depressed. I wrote that song ‘By the Grace of God’ because I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that god for me,” she said.

“You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved,” she added.

Katy also talked about how she only recently learned how to hug because she always considered hugs a sexual thing and that she only just realized that that’s not everyone’s intention.