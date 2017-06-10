Top Stories
Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 2:44 pm

Katy Perry Breaks Down During Therapy Session on Live Stream

Katy Perry is currently in the middle of a live-stream event in which her fans can watch her every move throughout the weekend and she got incredibly real during a therapy session shown on camera.

The 32-year-old Witness singer spoke with Viceland’s “The Therapist,” Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, on Friday night (June 9) about everything from her love life to suicidal thoughts she one had.

“I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low or that depressed. I wrote that song ‘By the Grace of God’ because I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that god for me,” she said.

“You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved,” she added.

Katy also talked about how she only recently learned how to hug because she always considered hugs a sexual thing and that she only just realized that that’s not everyone’s intention.
  • j b

    Never would have thought that she was such a messed up woman. Cutting her hair short like that makes more sense every day now.

  • Lee

    I hate to say she’s bogus just in case she’s not and she really has emotional problems, but I’ll say I am suspicious……..

  • Casey C

    This may be true, it may not but doing this all now just REEKS of
    desperation for press, desperation for sympathy in the ‘feud’ she keeps trying to fuel and keep alive for attention. Her
    music isn’t doing well and this is a last-ditch attempt for press. It just comes across as pathetic.