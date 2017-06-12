Barron & Melania Trump Arrive at White House for Moving Day

Melania Trump holds hands with her husband President Donald Trump while walking away from Marine One and into the White House on Sunday (June 11) in Washington, D.C.

The First Couple was joined by their 11-year-old son Barron, who wore a t-shirt that called himself “The Expert.”

Also seen arriving at the White House were Melania‘s parents Viktor and Amalija Knav.

Melania took to Twitter that day to share a photo from inside the White House. “Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday,” she wrote.