Candice Swanepoel Brings Prabal Gurung to the Tony Awards as Her Date!

Candice Swanepoel brought her fashion A-game to the Tony Awards!

“Thank you @voguemagazine for having me at the Tony awards tonight @thetonyawards and @prabalgurung for dressing me and being my lovely date!,” the 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote on her Instagram account.

Also in attendance at the event, held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City, were models Liu Wen and Alek Wek.

FYI: Alek is wearing Oscar de la Renta. Candice is wearing Prabal Gurung. Liu is wearing Zac Posen.