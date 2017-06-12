Top Stories
Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 9:12 pm

Katy Perry Wraps Up 'Witness' Live Stream With Dazzling Free Concert in LA

Katy Perry Wraps Up 'Witness' Live Stream With Dazzling Free Concert in LA

Katy Perry gave fans a special treat to mark the end of her four-day live stream, which she held to promote her new album Witness.

The 32-year-old “Swish Swish” singer went barefoot and took the stage at the “Witness World Wide” exclusive YouTube live stream concert – which was free for fans – on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Katy dazzled in head-to-toe silver, looking like a real-life disco ball. She accessorized with a gold ring that said “God” as well as eye-inspired designs around her own eyes.

She also wore white nail polish, red lipstick, and pink eye makeup.

“Thanks for riding this ride with us. 👁,” Katy shared on Instagram, adding, “The fan presale for Katy‘s 5 newest 🇺🇸 + 🇨🇦 shows starts now! Use the code SWISH to get 🎟️🎟️ at 10AM local on www.katyperry.com 👁 you soon, Quebec City + Buffalo + Charlotte + Kansas City + Grand Rapids!”

ICYMI, here’s 10 things we learned during Katy‘s Witness live stream!

Also pictured inside: Katy hosting a dinner in the Witness house on Sunday, during which she and guests such as Margaret Cho, Derek Blasberg, Caitlyn Jenner, Sally Kohn, and Ana Navarro reportedly shared engaging conversations about politics and the state of the country.

10+ pictures inside of Katy Perry wrapping up her Witness live stream…

