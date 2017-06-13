Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 5:37 pm

Baby Driver's Lily James Shows Some Leg at DuJour Launch

Baby Driver's Lily James Shows Some Leg at DuJour Launch

Lily James puts her leg on display while attending the launch of her DuJour magazine cover on Monday night (June 12) at Beauty and Essex in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress’ longtime boyfriend Matt Smith joined her for the celebration, but he let her take the spotlight and didn’t pose for photos.

Lily is currently promoting her upcoming movie Baby Driver, which will hit theaters at the end of the month. The film is getting great reviews and currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes!

FYI: Lily is wearing an Ulyana Sergeenko dress. The event was presented by Belvedere Vodka.
Photos: Getty
