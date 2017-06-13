Nicole Kidman & Elle Fanning Premiere 'The Beguiled' in LA

Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and the cast of The Beguiled are debuting the film in LA!

The ladies stepped out at the premiere on Monday night (June 12) at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

They were joined by their other co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Emma Howard as well as director Sofia Coppola.

Other attendees included Courtney Love, Maya Rudolph, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka.

The film takes place at a girls’ school during the Civil War, where their world is changed when they take in a wounded Union soldier, filing the home with tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.

The Beguiled is set to hit theaters June 23rd.