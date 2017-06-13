Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 2:03 am

Nicole Kidman & Elle Fanning Premiere 'The Beguiled' in LA

Nicole Kidman & Elle Fanning Premiere 'The Beguiled' in LA

Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and the cast of The Beguiled are debuting the film in LA!

The ladies stepped out at the premiere on Monday night (June 12) at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

They were joined by their other co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Emma Howard as well as director Sofia Coppola.

Other attendees included Courtney Love, Maya Rudolph, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka.

The film takes place at a girls’ school during the Civil War, where their world is changed when they take in a wounded Union soldier, filing the home with tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.

The Beguiled is set to hit theaters June 23rd.

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 01
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 02
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 03
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 04
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 05
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 06
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 07
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 08
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 09
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 10
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 11
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 12
nicole kidman elle fanning premiere of the beguiled 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Courtney Love, Elle Fanning, Emma Howard, Kirsten Dunst, Maya Rudolph, Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop