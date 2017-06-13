Olivia Munn Credits Beef Jerky As Her Secret To Slimming Down!

Olivia Munn is crediting this snack as her secret to slimming down – Hint: Olivia calls it “steak in a bag”!

“Two years when I was shooting X-Men I lost a bunch of weight working out and doing martial arts and didn’t even realize it. I was reaching for protein bars a lot because I thought that was being healthy,” the 36-year-old actress expressed while hosting the Chef’s Cut Real Jerky in celebration of National Jerky Day on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles.

“I love jerky first of all, but then I looked and it was a lot less sugar and carbs and it was super high in protein,” Olivia added. “It was a lot easier than carting around a Greek yogurt because that’s what I was doing at the time. That’s when I started leveling off my weight. I was able to maintain it because it’s so delicious. It’s like steak in a bag.”