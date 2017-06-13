Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 1:16 pm

Olivia Munn Credits Beef Jerky As Her Secret To Slimming Down!

Olivia Munn Credits Beef Jerky As Her Secret To Slimming Down!

Olivia Munn is crediting this snack as her secret to slimming down – Hint: Olivia calls it “steak in a bag”!

“Two years when I was shooting X-Men I lost a bunch of weight working out and doing martial arts and didn’t even realize it. I was reaching for protein bars a lot because I thought that was being healthy,” the 36-year-old actress expressed while hosting the Chef’s Cut Real Jerky in celebration of National Jerky Day on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn

“I love jerky first of all, but then I looked and it was a lot less sugar and carbs and it was super high in protein,” Olivia added. “It was a lot easier than carting around a Greek yogurt because that’s what I was doing at the time. That’s when I started leveling off my weight. I was able to maintain it because it’s so delicious. It’s like steak in a bag.”


Caught this guy creepin' on my #chefscut today… I know it's #NationalJerkyDay but I'm not sharing. Keep walking.

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 01
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 02
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 03
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 04
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 05
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 06
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 07
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 08
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 09
olivia munn credits this snack as her secret to slimming down 10

Credit: Araya Diaz; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter