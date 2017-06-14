Adele Gets Emotional While Visiting Site of London's Apartment Building Fire

Top Stories
Adele is offering her love and support to everyone affected by the recent London apartment tower fire.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner and her husband Simon Konecki were spotted at the Grenfell Tower on Wednesday night (June 14) in London, England.

The fire took place at the 24-story apartment tower around 1am the night before and London firefighters fought the blaze for over 10 hours.

A very emotional Adele was spotted on site after the fire where she hugged everyone affected by the fire while offering her support.

The fire has taken the lives of 12 people and has injured over 70.

