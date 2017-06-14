Chrissy Metz On Why 'This Is Us' Is A Smash: 'We All Want To Love Each Other'!

Chrissy Metz has opened up about why she thinks her hit NBC show This Is Us is so relatable and such a success.

“We all want to love each other. Where do we stem from? Love. We’re made from love, with love, to love,” the 36-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter during the Drama Actress Roundtable.

“The show is so relatable because we’re all going through something, it doesn’t matter how tall, thin, rich, poor we are, that we all want the same thing,” Chrissy added. “We all feel inadequacies, which is such a shame, but we came move through them and there’s discussions to be had about them.”

Also pictured: Chrissy joining her This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley, James Corden and Jill Soloway at the Tune In: The TV Summit 2017 held at the Four Seasons on Tuesday (June 13) in Beverly Hills.



‘This is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz: “We All Want to Love Each Other”