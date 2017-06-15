Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 8:32 pm

'Guardians' Director Trolls Fan Pretending to Be Marvel Exec

James Gunn is the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and he’s also a really funny guy.

The 50-year-old filmmaker was contacted on Instagram by someone pretending to be Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

“The other night some kid pretending to be Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, contacted me on Instagram. As I was watching a TV show I wasn’t particularly involved him, and as I have the maturity of a twelve year old, I decided to troll him,” James wrote on Facebook with screencaps of their messages. See them all in the gallery.

James pretended to reveal some plot points to the upcoming third Guardians movie, including beheading Groot in the opening scene of the film and the identity of characters in the post-credits scenes for upcoming Marvel films.

“HAAHAHA!!! Oh man. That’s good,” Chris Pratt wrote while sharing the post on Facebook.
