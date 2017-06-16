Top Stories
Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Shocking New Claims About Serena Williams' Dad

Nick Jonas Steps Out After Praising Shania Twain's New Album

Nick Jonas was spotted jetting out of town today!

The 24-year-old singer rocked a blue jacket and pair of shades as he made his way to his flight out of LAX Airport on Friday (June 16) in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Nick took to Twitter to sing his praises for Shania Twain‘s first full-length album in nearly 15 years, titled NOW, which will be released on September 29.

“So excited for this!” Nick wrote. “I’ve had the chance to listen to this album already and it is 🔥As a fan and a friend I’m so happy for you @ShaniaTwain.”
Photos: BackGrid USA
