Nick Jonas Steps Out After Praising Shania Twain's New Album

Nick Jonas was spotted jetting out of town today!

The 24-year-old singer rocked a blue jacket and pair of shades as he made his way to his flight out of LAX Airport on Friday (June 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

On Thursday, Nick took to Twitter to sing his praises for Shania Twain‘s first full-length album in nearly 15 years, titled NOW, which will be released on September 29.

“So excited for this!” Nick wrote. “I’ve had the chance to listen to this album already and it is 🔥As a fan and a friend I’m so happy for you @ShaniaTwain.”