Beyonce Gives Birth to Twins - Fans React
Beyonce has finally given birth to her twins – and fans are losing their minds!
The Beyhive has officially taken to Twitter to react to the news, and now they’re ready for more details from the super private Beyonce and her husband Jay Z.
As of now, very few details have been released. The genders or official birth date of the babies have not been released yet.
BEYONCE HAD HER TWINSSSSSS! pic.twitter.com/oFxX8y2URa
— nyjae 💛 (@duhnyjae) June 18, 2017
BEYONCÉ HAD HER TWINS THIS IS NOT A DRILL EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/kyqzB5nNfz
— Maria Antonia (@Maria_Martino3) June 18, 2017
everybody: the twins are here
me: I'll wait for Beyoncé to tell us FROM HER OWN MOUTH about Houston & Brooklyn
— Isaac Night (@IsaacNight13) June 18, 2017
beyoncé had the twins and they came out the womb richer than i'll ever be
— kendall (@kn_meunier) June 18, 2017
Beyoncé has birthed her twins!!! I AM ON FULL DEFCON 5 ALERT FOR THE DETAILS pic.twitter.com/WGO3x7ItEp
— Amanda Marie (@Milkymama34) June 18, 2017
The 2 beybeys are born now. Congrats Beyonce!
— neosouldude (@neosouldude) June 18, 2017
Beyoncé is gonna post Jay holding the twins for Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/kN91W6iOGK
— ㅤ (@beyupdate) June 18, 2017
Even if the twins are here they aren't ready for the outside world yet. Beyonce has to train them to control their magic powers first.
— Anthony Gagliardi (@LaurelsandLore) June 18, 2017
I can't believe Beyoncé's next Instagram picture is about to be the greatest photo of all time
— prague (@beygency) June 18, 2017
How I picture #Beyonce walking out of the delivery room right after popping out twins! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gW6gwTz7zU
— Mack (@MACKONTHERADIO) June 18, 2017
me demanding beyoncé's room number from the nurse pic.twitter.com/uFD9nUJf28
— judgmental gay (@jdgmntlgay) June 17, 2017
Let me see my niece and nephew @beyonce. pic.twitter.com/eVJ0r1MlPL
— 💅🏽 (@MADBLACKTHOT) June 17, 2017
Just typed in boyfriend's name and it auto corrected to "Beyonce"…
— Lorraineabelle (@Lorrain77810411) June 18, 2017
The twins when they see Beyoncé is their mother pic.twitter.com/GS4tjC634d
— LMGotThePower💥 (@WSpark98NZ) June 18, 2017
The fact that the Carter twins could be rolling around LA jamming to Beyoncé and Jay Z's unreleased joint album and we still here clueless pic.twitter.com/fny95uASvN
— // (@corui_) June 18, 2017
what if beyoncé releases her baby names as tidal-exclusives
— Spencer Niemetz (@SPENCERcNIEMETZ) June 18, 2017
beyoncé had her twins! bro, you don't know how happy i am. #Beyhive
— M. (@MickiiR) June 18, 2017
Im soooo happy for Beyoncé & Jay! This should be a national holiday !!! #CarterTwins 😍🤗✨💕
— Morgan S. Gibbs (@AntiqueBliss) June 18, 2017