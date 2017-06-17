Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 2:00 pm

Lea Thompson & Daughter Madelyn Deutch Premiere Their Movie 'Year of Spectacular Men'

Lea Thompson & Daughter Madelyn Deutch Premiere Their Movie 'Year of Spectacular Men'

Lea Thompson and Madelyn Deutch pose with cast members from their film The Year of Spectacular Men during its 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival premiere on Friday night (June 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Madelyn wrote and starred in the movie with sister Zoey Deutch and their mom Lea, while Lea also directed the film.

Cast members Cameron Monaghan, Jesse Bradford, Zach Roerig, Nicholas Braun, and Melissa Bolona stepped out for the premiere.

Here is the synopsis: “In the year after graduating college, Izzy struggles to navigate the seemingly incessant failures of adulthood, the reality of a substandard dating pool and a debilitating fear of top-sheets, all in between X-Files marathons. Comically unsuccessful in love over the course the year, including five half-hearted relationships with astoundingly self-centered men, Izzy resigns herself to the support of her mother and sister, who are struggling with their own relationship problems. Seeing herself in them, Izzy gradually gains the confidence to be honest and vulnerable.”

Zoey wasn’t able to attend the premiere as she’s in New York City working on an upcoming film.

Hopefully the film will get picked up by a studio so we can see it in theaters soon!
Photos: WENN
