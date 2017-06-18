Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 7:17 pm

Zendaya & Tom Holland Promote 'Spider-Man' in Barcelona

Zendaya & Tom Holland Promote 'Spider-Man' in Barcelona

Zendaya serves a little Christmas in June with her outfit at the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call on Sunday (June 18) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 20-year-old actress was joined by Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, and director Jon Watts.

While in Barcelona, Tom took a video on his Instagram Stories page where he praised Zendaya on her fashion. A leather jacket in particular.

“Benefit of traveling with Zendaya is she has nice clothes, thank you,” Tom said in the video. “Hehe glad you like it,” Zendaya said.

“I’m keeping it, bye,” he finished before the video ended. Guess he really likes the jacket. LOL!
Credit: Robert Marquardt; Photos: Getty Images
