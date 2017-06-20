Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Lorde is apologizing after using a strange analogy to describe her friendship with Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview, the 20-year-old songstress said that being friends with Taylor is “like having a friend with an autoimmune disease” because you can’t go certain places or do certain things.

Lorde immediately received backlash for the comment, which many perceived to be insensitive to people suffering from autoimmune diseases.

After seeing the negative resposne, Lorde took to her Twitter to issue an apology.

“didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i f**ked up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry,” she wrote in response to a fan.

Check out her tweet below…