Jennifer Lawrence Brings Her Dog to Meeting in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lawrence and her pup Pippi Lawrence-Stocking are enjoying their day on the West Coast!

The 26-year-old Passengers actress was spotted holding her furry friend in her arm while leaving a business meeting on Friday (June 23) in Westwood, Calif.

She showed off her chic summer style in a sleeveless white top, black skinnies, and beige-colored wedges. She tied the whole look together with a black and gold vest, matching purse, and beachy waves.

It was recently announced that Jennifer will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2018! (See the complete list of honorees.)

You can catch Jennifer in the horror flick Mother! (directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky) when it hits theaters on October 13, as well as the thriller Red Sparrow on March 8, 2018.