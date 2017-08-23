Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 12:37 am

Rihanna Launches a New Fundraising Effort for Education

Rihanna Launches a New Fundraising Effort for Education

Rihanna is preparing for her Diamond Ball in New York City next month by launching a new fundraising effort to raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation.

“The Dollar Campaign” will give fans the chance to win a trip to the Big Apple to attend the annual event every time they donate one dollar.

“I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person, one organization, one situation that touches your heart. My grandmother always used to say if you have a dollar there’s plenty to share,” Rihanna said during her speech at Harvard in February.

Proceeds from the Dollar Campaign and the Diamond Ball will go to supporting the Clara Lionel Foundation’s global education, health and emergency response programs. CLF funds innovative education projects and scholarships and the Dollar Campaign is a way for fans and supporters to donate directly.

Go to dollar.claralionelfoundation.org/clf right now to donate!
Photos: Getty
