Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 11:26 pm

Fergie & Nicki Minaj Rap on 'You Already Know' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Fergie and Nicki Minaj just dropped a hot new song and you can listen to “You Already Know” right here!

The song is off Fergie‘s upcoming album Double Duchess, which is set to be released on September 22 and is available for pre-order now on iTunes. When you pre-order, you’ll get the new single as an instant download.

“Life’s a movie, let the camera roll / Fast life moving, ain’t no going slow / That’s right, baby, you already know / You already know, hope you’re ready,” Fergie sings on the track.

