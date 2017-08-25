Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in 'Look What You Made Me Do'?

One of the key moments in the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry was when the latter tweeted out a reference to the movie Mean Girls and said, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…”

Now, it seems Taylor is finally responding to Katy‘s tweet via her song “Look What You Made Me Do” and it is in the most subtle way!

Twitter user @tkylemac realized that the beat in Taylor‘s new single is practically the same beat used in the Halloween scene of Mean Girls when Regina George dresses up as a Playboy bunny. He even compared the soundwaves of both audio tracks and they look incredibly similar.

“Taylor was once called ‘Regina George in sheep’s clothing’ and her new song uses the beat from this scene in Mean Girls,” T. Kyle wrote.

Taylor is clearly referencing one of her public feuds in the lyrics for the song and fans have been speculating if it is about Katy or Kimye, or both!