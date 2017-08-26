Ryan Reynolds Crops Blake Lively Out of His Happy Birthday Post - See the Pic!

Ryan Reynolds is wishing his wife Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday in (of course) a hilarious way.

The 40-year-old Hitman’s Bodyguard star took to Instagram on Friday (August 25) to share a sweet message and a photo of the two of them – with her cropped out of it!

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned the pic. Check it out below!

ICYMI, Blake recently revealed why she loves Ryan “most of the time!”

She also tried her hand at her own photoshopping when she drew America Ferrera into a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion photo.

