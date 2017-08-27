Sun, 27 August 2017 at 7:00 pm
Joe Jonas Rocks a Mustache on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet!
Joe Jonas is looking retro chic with his mustache on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.
The 28-year-old singer was joined on the red carpet by his DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless.
DNCE will be performing the new version of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” with Rod Stewart during the show this evening!
If you haven’t yet, listen to the new single right now!
