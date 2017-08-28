Emilia Clarke Reacts to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Reveal!

SPOILER ALERT – don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched the season seven finale of Game of Thrones.

Kit Harington‘s character, Jon Snow, was revealed to be the nephew of Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen.

We found out that information during a scene where Kit and Emilia‘s characters made love for the first time during some flashback sequences! Emilia was asked to react to her character making love to her nephew, Aegon Targaryen.

“Ewwwww!” Emilia told EW. “I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush–” (At this point, Emilia frantically mimed brushing her tongue).



ALSO READ: Maisie Williams Warned Us & She Was Totally Right – Read Her On Point ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Tweet!

“Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time,” Kit added about their love scene. “But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What’s the sexual tension in this scene?’ and she’s like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!’ It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching.”