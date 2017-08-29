Top Stories
Tue, 29 August 2017 at 8:58 am

Paris Jackson Writes Touching Note to Late Dad Michael Jackson on His Birthday

Paris Jackson Writes Touching Note to Late Dad Michael Jackson on His Birthday

Paris Jackson wrote a touching and sweet note on Instagram to her late father, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 59th birthday today.

“birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” the 19-year-old model and actress wrote, along with a photo of her and her dad from her childhood.

Paris continued, “i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

Michael tragically passed away in 2009.
