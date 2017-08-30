Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 9:36 pm

New Girl's Hannah Simone & Jesse Giddings Welcome a Son!

New Girl's Hannah Simone & Jesse Giddings Welcome a Son!

Hannah Simone is officially a new mom!

The 37-year-old New Girl star and her husband, TV journalist and photographer Jesse Giddings, welcomed their first child earlier this month, E! News reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hannah Simone

The couple usually keeps their personal life under wraps, so fans may not be receiving any more details about the baby boy at the moment.

Hannah and Jesse got married in the summer of 2016 and announced their pregnancy in April of this year.

Hannah’s pregnancy lines up with her character Cece’s storyline in New Girl – Cece found out that she was expecting a baby in the season finale.

Congratulations to the happy new parents!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Hannah Simone, Jesse Giddings

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr