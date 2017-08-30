New Girl's Hannah Simone & Jesse Giddings Welcome a Son!

Hannah Simone is officially a new mom!

The 37-year-old New Girl star and her husband, TV journalist and photographer Jesse Giddings, welcomed their first child earlier this month, E! News reports.

The couple usually keeps their personal life under wraps, so fans may not be receiving any more details about the baby boy at the moment.

Hannah and Jesse got married in the summer of 2016 and announced their pregnancy in April of this year.

Hannah’s pregnancy lines up with her character Cece’s storyline in New Girl – Cece found out that she was expecting a baby in the season finale.

Congratulations to the happy new parents!