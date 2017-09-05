Top Stories
Tue, 05 September 2017 at 6:55 pm

TNT Cancels Shakespeare Drama 'Will' After One Season

TNT Cancels Shakespeare Drama 'Will' After One Season

TNT has canceled the new series Will after just one season on the air.

The show followed a young William Shakespeare, played by newcomer Laurie Davidson, as a young poet in a punk-rock theater scene.

Will sadly didn’t gain an audience and it averaged just 670,000 total viewers and a low 0.2 ratings in the 18-49 demo, according to THR.

TNT has some exciting shows coming in the future, including Dakota Fanning‘s The Alienist. A pilot was ordered for a Snowpiercer series, based on the popular film.

ARE YOU SAD that TNT has canceled Will?
