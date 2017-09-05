TNT Cancels Shakespeare Drama 'Will' After One Season

TNT has canceled the new series Will after just one season on the air.

The show followed a young William Shakespeare, played by newcomer Laurie Davidson, as a young poet in a punk-rock theater scene.

Will sadly didn’t gain an audience and it averaged just 670,000 total viewers and a low 0.2 ratings in the 18-49 demo, according to THR.

TNT has some exciting shows coming in the future, including Dakota Fanning‘s The Alienist. A pilot was ordered for a Snowpiercer series, based on the popular film.

ARE YOU SAD that TNT has canceled Will?